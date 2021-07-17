Puducherry

CM lays foundation for co-op credit society building

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy laying the foundation for the building on Friday.  

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday laid the foundation for a multi-storeyed building of the Puducherry Public Servants Cooperative Credit Society (PPSCCS) at VVP Nagar in Thattanchavady.

The building, constructed on the society’s own land, would benefit around 5,500 employees, including ministerial staff. The society sanctions loans for the staff, an official said, adding that the construction of the building would cost around ₹1.5 crore. Secretary of Cooperative Societies L. Mohamed Mansoor and PPSCCS secretary J. Govindnaidu were present.


