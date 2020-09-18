CM launches cycle sharing stations

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday launched bicycle sharing stations at 41 vantage locations across the capital as part of the Smart City project.

The bicycle docking points are being set up on an estimated cost of ₹5.50 crore.

Mr. Narayanasamy and Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy pedalled bicycles to open the public bicycle system at the Gandhi Thidal.

Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, A. Namassivayam, PWD Minister, MOHF Shahjahan Revenue Minister, K. Lakshminarayanan, A. Anbalagan and T. Djeamoorthy, MLAs, Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary T. Arun, District Collector and municipality officials participated.

The Smart City Project is being implemented at an estimated cost overlay of ₹1,828 crore.

The Chief Minister said the initial phase would involve creation of infrastructure, drinking water projects, cleaning of canals and lighting at a cost estimate of ₹200 crore.

Tourism development is a key component of the Smart City Project and various facilities, including water sports and adventure sports, were planned.

Noting that tourists had begun arriving in Puducherry, Mr. Narayanasamy said the goal was to raise the annual volume of 17 lakh visitors to 50 lakh in the near future.

The central government has provided ₹103 crore in the last financial year as its share and the Puducherry administration allotted ₹60 crore, said an official release.

The smart city committee under the PWD minister had given approval for 63 works of which 45 are under consideration and nine are progressing.

Apart from the bicycle sharing system, 10 modern toilets, including five mobile toilets were also opened. It is learnt that approval for 19 schemes is in the final stage and work would be commenced shortly.