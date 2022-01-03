CM launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in 15-18 age group in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

03 January 2022 18:43 IST

Health Department plans to vaccinate as many children as possible

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the 15-18 age group in the Union Territory. The Health Department administered the vaccine [covaxin] at Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government School, Kadirgamam, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

According to officials in the department, the target included 83,000 teenagers, who would be vaccinated with the support of Education Department in the Union Territory. Students would have to produce their Aadhar card or school identification cards for getting the vaccine, said the official.

The Primary Health Centres have been asked to depute healthcare workers to all schools in the locality to provide the jabs. Besides the camps at schools, children could also visit any of the vaccination centres in government hospitals to get the jab.

“Around 85,000 doses of Covaxin have already reached the Union Territory. We are planning to vaccinate as many teenagers as posible at the earliest,” the official said.