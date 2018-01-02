CM kicks off polio awareness campaign

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday launched the poster for the month-long awareness campaign on polio immunisation drive. The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare is organising the awareness campaign for the polio immunisation drive to be held between January 28 and March 3.

Mr. Narayanasamy administered polio drops to children on the Assembly premises. Raj Bhavan MLA K. Lakshminarayanan, Director of Health and Family Welfare K.V. Raman participated.

Nearly 450 camps would be set up across Puducherry for the immunisation drive.