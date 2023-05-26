HamberMenu
CM invited to inaugural of new Parliament building

May 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
N. Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has been invited to the inaugural of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday.

According to government sources, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary have received the invitation. A decision on the Chief Minister’s participation would be made by Saturday, a source close to him said.

The Rangasamy-led All India N.R. Congress is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Despite this, the Chief Minister has been to Delhi only once in the last two years since the AINRC-BJP government took office in 2021. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the stalemate over the Budget last year.

