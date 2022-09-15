CM inspects damage due to sea erosion at Pillaichavadi

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspecting the damages to houses due to sea erosion at Pillaichavadi in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday inspected the sea erosion-induced damages in coastal areas of Pillaichavadi near here. He was accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Civil Supplies A.K Sai J. Saravana Kumar, and Kalapet MLA P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, and inspected damage to houses.

Mr. Kalyanasundaram said the severity of sea erosion was increasing every year. The Chief Minister assured that steps would be taken to prevent erosion.