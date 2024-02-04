CM inaugurates two-day startup expo

February 04, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Saturday inaugurated the first edition of Puducherry Startup Expo 2024 at Gandhi Thidal.

The two-day event is organised jointly by the Department of Industries, Atal Incubation Centre-Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation and Puducherry Technological University.

An official release here said the first edition has received good response from the startup eco system with the setting up of 80 stalls at the exhibition venue. Around 200 start-up founders are participating in the event. Early stage startups would get an opportunity to display their cutting edge innovations and ideas, the release said.

Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were also present.

