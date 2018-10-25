CM inaugurates RuPay facility at Chunnambar

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has appealed to the employees in public sector undertakings and cooperative societies to work towards making their units profitable.

Speaking after inaugurating RuPay facility at the Chunnambar Boat house run by Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, he said the employees should strive towards making the organisations self-sustaining.

The government will not be able to provide budgetary support for employees’ salary as it would adversely affect the welfare schemes and development works, he said.

The launch of RuPay facility would benefit the tourists. The initiatives taken by his government had resulted in a sharp increase in tourists arrival in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said.

The government had initiated several steps to attract more tourists by providing basic amenities. Completion of works under the Smart City project would be an added attraction, he said.