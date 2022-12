Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy inaugurates expo

December 01, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday inaugurated Electric vehicle Expo -2022 at Kamarajar Manimandapam. Dealers for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars are participating in the exhibition. The exhibition is organised by Renewable Energy Agency of Puducherry. Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, MLA, and Secretary T. Arun were present. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

