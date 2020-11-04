CM holds talks with trade union representatives

PUDUCHERRY

04 November 2020 03:25 IST

Union leaders decide to temporarily suspend agitation

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday held talks with representatives of trade unions to discuss the welfare issues raised by them.

The representatives of AITUC and CITU along with workers of several societies and public sector undertakings had held a protest in front of Raj Nivas demanding setting up of welfare board, disbursal of festival allowance, regularisation of workers and revival of textile mills.

Secretary of CITU G. Sinuvasan told The Hindu that the Chief Minister during the meeting had assured to solve some of the issues in a few days. He has asked us to meet him again in two days, said Mr. Sinuvasan.

The Chief Minister had also agreed to take up revival of mill issue with Union Ministers during his next visit to New Delhi, he said.

Following the meeting with Chief Minister, union leaders had decided to temporarily suspend the agitation.

Earlier in the day, union leaders and workers took out a march from Raj Theatre to the Legislative Assembly. They held a brief protest near the Assembly and dispersed peacefully.