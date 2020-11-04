Puducherry

CM holds talks with trade union representatives

Trade union representatives going in a procession to meet Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to discuss implementation of welfare measures in Puducherry on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday held talks with representatives of trade unions to discuss the welfare issues raised by them.

The representatives of AITUC and CITU along with workers of several societies and public sector undertakings had held a protest in front of Raj Nivas demanding setting up of welfare board, disbursal of festival allowance, regularisation of workers and revival of textile mills.

Secretary of CITU G. Sinuvasan told The Hindu that the Chief Minister during the meeting had assured to solve some of the issues in a few days. He has asked us to meet him again in two days, said Mr. Sinuvasan.

The Chief Minister had also agreed to take up revival of mill issue with Union Ministers during his next visit to New Delhi, he said.

Following the meeting with Chief Minister, union leaders had decided to temporarily suspend the agitation.

Earlier in the day, union leaders and workers took out a march from Raj Theatre to the Legislative Assembly. They held a brief protest near the Assembly and dispersed peacefully.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 3:26:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cm-holds-talks-with-trade-union-representatives/article33017486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY