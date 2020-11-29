CM hits back at Rangasamy

AINRC chief’s ‘silence’ questioned

Hitting back at the Opposition leader and AINRC chief N. Rangasamy for his criticism of his government, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said political leaders who were “silent” for the last four-and-a-half years have now started issuing statements with Assembly elections in mind.

In a virtual press conference, the Chief Minister said: “Where was Mr. Rangasamy for the last four-and-a-half years? He never met people and remained silent on all issues. Now, he is making statements with elections in mind. People know how our government functions with all difficulties.” Despite not having any support from the Union Government and “obstructions” created by the Lt. Governor, the government was able to initiate several schemes and complete development works.

‘Praised by Centre’

“Even the Centre has acknowledged the work done by the government in containing the spread of novel coronavirus. Recently, the Centre appreciated the government for handling Cyclone Nivar crisis,” the Chief Minister said.

The Opposition leader was making critical statements without understanding the situation, he charged.

On Cyclone Nivar relief measures, the Chief Minister said the initial estimate pegged the loss at ₹400 crore, he said.Mr. Narayanasamy said he had written to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to release ₹100 crore as interim relief.