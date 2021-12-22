CM has failed to get additional funds for U.T., says Vaithilingam

PUDUCHERRY

22 December 2021 23:14 IST

Amount released was a pittance: Congress MP

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam on Wednesday said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has failed to obtain additional funds from the Centre despite being in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior Congress leader said the Assembly election campaign by the NDA in the Union Territory was centred on the idea that people of the Union Territory would benefit if same political formation ruled the Centre and Puducherry. But nothing substantial had happened to prove that, he charged.

Mr. Vaithilingam said that to a question on rain assistance that he raised in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had responded that the rain in November led to two deaths, loss of 72 livestock, damage to 346 houses, huts and crops in 4,040 hectares in the Union Territory.

Mr. Rai added that based on the Inter-Ministerial Central Team’s report, additional financial assistance would be considered as per established procedure. “During the current financial year, an amount of ₹5 crore has been released to Puducherry under the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund,” Mr Vaithilingam said quoting the Union Minister.

The amount released was a pittance considering the damage, he said adding the Chief Minister should explain how much relief assistance had been sought from Centre. “The amount released will not do any help considering the damage. Given our financial situation, the Chief Minister should explain how the government plans to provide assistance to people. “The Chief Minister should fight for the rights of the Union Territory. He should have bargained for additional funds for giving the seat to BJP,” Mr Vaithilingam said.