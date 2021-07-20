CM hands over boats to fishermen

Scheme carries a grant of 50% for purchase of fibre glass reinforced plastic catamaran

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday distributed 15 FRP (Fibre Reinforced Plastic) non-motorised catamarans worth ₹2,47,500 to fishermen of Puducherry region for the year 2020-21 under the State Scheme Assistance to Small Scale Fishermen.

The scheme carries a grant of 50% subsidy subject to a maximum of ₹16,500 per beneficiary for purchase of fibre glass reinforced plastic catamaran, implemented by the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare through the Pondicherry State Fishermen Co-operative Federation Limited.

Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Fisheries K. Lakshminarayanan were present during the event.

Among others who participated were P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram, Annibal Kennedy, R. Baskar and R. Senthilkumar, MLAs, P. Muthu Meena, Fisheries Secretary, K. Deivasigamani, Joint Director of Fisheries, R. Soundirapandian, Deputy Director (Mechanisation) and P. Govindassamy, Secretary, Pondicherry State Fishermen Co-operative Federation Limited.