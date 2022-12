December 07, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday flagged off a mobile veterinary unit. The vehicle procured at a cost of ₹14 lakh would be available for service in the entire town and suburban limits. Three more such vehicles would be made available in a few months. The vehicle is fitted with all medical equipment needed to treat animals. Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and officials from Animal Husbandry Department were also present.