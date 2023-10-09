HamberMenu
CM flags off CRPF women bikers expedition in Puducherry

October 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy flagging off the all women bike expedition of CRPF at Police Ground in Puducherry on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy flagging off the all women bike expedition of CRPF at Police Ground in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday flagged off an all-women bike expedition team of the Central Reserve Police Force at the Police Ground, Gorimedu.

The expedition titled ‘Yashasvini’ features three CRPF women teams, each consisting of 50 women personnel on 25 motorbikes. The teams, after touring different parts of the country, will converge at the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Director General of Police B. Srinivas, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav were among those who attended the flagging-off ceremony.

