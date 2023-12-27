CM distributes welfare aid at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting

December 27, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributed welfare benefits under flagship of Central schemes at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also took the pledge to develop the nation.

Speaker R. Selvam; S. Selvaganabathy, MP and BJP State President; Ministers A. Namassivayam; AK Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip; Ashish Madhaorao, Finance Secretary; and E. Vallavan, District Collector; were among those who participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.