CM distributes welfare aid at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting

December 27, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries at the virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributed welfare benefits under flagship of Central schemes at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also took the pledge to develop the nation.

Speaker R. Selvam; S. Selvaganabathy, MP and BJP State President; Ministers A. Namassivayam; AK Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip; Ashish Madhaorao, Finance Secretary; and E. Vallavan, District Collector; were among those who participated in the meeting.

