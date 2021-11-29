Puducherry

CM distributes free rice, sugar

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launching the scheme on Monday.  

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday launched the distribution of free-of-cost 10 kg of rice and two kg of sugar announced on the eve of Deepavali for all ration cardholders.

Mr. Rangasamy distributed the commodities to beneficiaries at the fair price shop in Thilaspet.

The scheme envisages the distribution of 10 kg of rice and two of kg sugar to each of the 2,72,525 families holding either red colour or yellow colour ration cards. This involved an expenditure of ₹13.30 crore, a press release said.

Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, V. Aroumougame, Government Whip, K.S.P. Ramesh, MLA, C. Udayakumar, Civil Supplies Secretary, and others participated.


