CM distributes financial assistance to fishermen

November 21, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The territorial administration on Monday started disbursement of ₹2,500 each to the fishermen family to compensate the loss of livelihood during rainy season.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy started the disbursement by handing over cheque to a few fishermen at the Legislative Assembly. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators were present.

The government would incur expenditure to the tune of ₹4. 49 crore by providing the assistance to around 17, 983 fishermen in the Union Territory. Of the total beneficiaries, 9,127 are in Puducherry, 3, 334 in Karaikal and the remaining in Yanam and Mahe.

Mr. Lakshminarayanam, who also holds the Fisheries portfolio, said the amount was provided to the fishermen families as they could not venture into sea on most days during the Northeast monsoon.