CM distributes financial aid to women SHG members

Compensating for lockdown: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributing financial assistance to women self-help groups in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 30 June 2021 23:07 IST
Updated: 30 June 2021 23:07 IST

₹3.91 crore assistance provided to 3,337 beneficiaries

As many as 3,337 members belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) on Wednesday were given financial assistance totalling ₹3.91 crore to compensate for livelihood loss sustained during the lockdown period in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy distributed the assistance. Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and Secretary to the Government (Rural Development and Agriculture) Raviprakash were present.

The assistance was given under the National Rural Livelihood Mission to members of panchayat-level federations in Ariyankuppam, Villianur and Karaikal blocks.

The assistance will help rural women mitigate the distress suffered during the pandemic, an official release here said.

