CM demands Bedi’s resignation

Pointing out instances of the Ministry of Home Affairs taking a contradictory stand to the decisions and recommendations of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday urged her to resign as the Centre had lost confidence in her.

“There are several instances where the MHA has overruled the decisions of Ms. Bedi. Any other Lt. Governor would have resigned by now. The Centre has no faith in her and hence she should take moral responsibility and resign. I am leaving it to her conscience,” he said at a press conference at the Assembly.

The Lt. Governor had been referring files on Cabinet decisions to the MHA with the objective of delaying the implementation of schemes, he said.

She had taken a divergent stand on the Cabinet decisions to write off loans taken by farmers from cooperative banks, increase age limit for recruitment of constables from 22 to 24 and appointment of heads of boards and corporations, the Chief Minister said.

Although she referred the decisions to the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs concurred with the stand taken by the Cabinet, the Chief Minister said and added that even recently Ms. Bedi had made adverse remarks in the annual confidential reports (ACR) of seven IAS officers, including former Chief Secretary Manoj Parida and Development Commissioner A. Anbarassu. However, the MHA overruled her views and went by the remarks made by the Chief Minister in the ACR of the officers, Mr. Narayanasamy said. “The MHA accepted the ACR report given by me. It shows Centre’s lack of faith in her,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Ms. Bedi had “lied” to the court during the hearing of a review petition filed by her in the Madras High Court challenging the single judge order restricting her powers.

“Ms. Bedi lied to the court that she does not interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the administration. In her written communications to heads of departments and in files, she often makes it a point to say ‘take action and report’. What does it mean if it is not interference,” the Chief Minister asked.

The government had submitted proof of her interference to the court, he added.

The Chief Minister said the Lt. Governor continued to convene official meetings, bypassing Ministers concerned despite several pleas not to break rules.

“I am the Home Minister. But I didn’t know about the beat officers’ meeting she had with constables a few days ago. I will certainly seek a report from the Director-General of Police,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that officials were being threatened of CBI action and adverse remarks in the ACR. “We will not get cowed down by such threats,” he said.

GST compensation

The Chief Minister said Finance Ministers of Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh held a video conference on Monday to discuss the stand to be taken at the GST Council meeting scheduled for December 18.

The Ministers decided to push for early GST compensation to States at the council meeting. The Union Territory had to get ₹380 crore as compensation for the last four months, he said.