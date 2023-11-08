ADVERTISEMENT

CM convenes meeting of PSDMA to assess NE monsoon preparedness

November 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

He directs the officials to provide prompt assistance to people during rain, and undertake precautionary measures to avoid flooding

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority in the Assembly.

An official press release said the Chief Minister held discussions with officials to assess the Union Territory’s preparedness to deal with the northeast monsoon. He directed the officials to provide prompt assistance to people during rain, and undertake precautionary measures to avoid flooding.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, District Collector E. Vallavan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav and officials from the Public Works, Revenue, Electricity, Health, Local Administration, Transport and Police departments attended the meeting, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US