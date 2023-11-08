CM convenes meeting of PSDMA to assess NE monsoon preparedness

November 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority in the Assembly.

An official press release said the Chief Minister held discussions with officials to assess the Union Territory’s preparedness to deal with the northeast monsoon. He directed the officials to provide prompt assistance to people during rain, and undertake precautionary measures to avoid flooding.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, District Collector E. Vallavan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav and officials from the Public Works, Revenue, Electricity, Health, Local Administration, Transport and Police departments attended the meeting, the press release said.