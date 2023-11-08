HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM convenes meeting of PSDMA to assess NE monsoon preparedness

He directs the officials to provide prompt assistance to people during rain, and undertake precautionary measures to avoid flooding

November 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Puducherry State Disaster Management Authority in the Assembly.

An official press release said the Chief Minister held discussions with officials to assess the Union Territory’s preparedness to deal with the northeast monsoon. He directed the officials to provide prompt assistance to people during rain, and undertake precautionary measures to avoid flooding.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, District Collector E. Vallavan, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav and officials from the Public Works, Revenue, Electricity, Health, Local Administration, Transport and Police departments attended the meeting, the press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.