CM convenes meet to discuss arrangements for shopping fest set to begin from January 7

January 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The festival, popular among shoppers and revenue-spinner for traders, was last held in Puducherry and Karaikal, a decade ago and this time the plan is to organise the festival for a 40-day period

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss the logistics of hosting the Puducherry Shopping Festival from January 7 in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The festival, which was popular among shoppers and a revenue-spinner for traders, was last held in Puducherry and Karaikal, a decade ago. The plan is to organise the festival for a 40-day period in both places

Public Works and Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, E. Vallavan, Puducherry District Collector and L. Mohammad Mansoor, Karaikal Collector participated in the meeting.

Officials who were present includeV.J. Chandran, Inspector General of Police Narra Chaitanya, Senior Superintendent of Police, P. Priyatarshny, Tourism Director, A.S. Sivakumar, Transport Commissioner, T. Sudhakar, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Municipality Commissioner S. Sivakumar, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) C. Maran, Chamber of Commerce president Gunasekar and traders from Puducherry and Karaikal.

The arrangements for the festival that were discussed at the meeting included traffic and security, erection of entrance arches on Nehru Road, Anna Salai, Reddiyarpalayam Road and Karaikal Bharti Road, installation of decorative lights and banners in Puducherry and Karaikal. Organising an art and cultural fair was also discussed.

