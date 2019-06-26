CM convenes high-level meeting on water conservation

Desilting of 24 tanks and 32 ponds, involving more individuals under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for cleaning up water bodies and creating more awareness on rainwater harvesting were some of the solutions discussed at a high-level meeting on putting in place measures to conserve water.

At the meeting convened by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Chief Secretariat on Tuesday, it was decided to speed up the ongoing desilting of 24 tanks and 32 ponds.

Shortly after the meeting, Minister for Public Works A. Namassiavayam told reporters that desilting of 16 tanks and 4 ponds were completed. Necessary directions had been issued to complete the entire work by the end of next month, he said. The work was taken up under Centre’s Climate Change Adaptation fund, the Minister added.

Public Works Department and local bodies have been asked to identify the remaining tanks and ponds for desilting. The identified water bodies would be cleaned up under the CSR programme, Mr. Namassiavayam said.

The government had issued a notification enabling farmers to utilise the desilted sand as landfill for agriculture.

Sand excavation

Sand could be excavated after obtaining necessary permission from the Revenue Department. The scheme had found many takers in Karaikal but has not received much patronage in Puducherry, he added.

The meeting also decided to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the District Collector to implement rainwater harvesting measures as a mass programme.