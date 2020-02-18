Puducherry

CM chairs meet on release of prisoners

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy holding a meeting with top officials and the Chief Judge on Monday reviewing the law and order situation.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday held a meeting with District Judge P. Dhanapal, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other officials to decide on the premature release of life convicts.

The Chief Minister heads the Advisory Board to select prisoners to be released. Inspector-General of Prisons Pankaj Kumar Jha and Senior SP Rahul Alwal were present.

