CM calls on Narambai fishers

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday called on five fishermen from Narambai coastal hamlet who are undergoing treatment at the Puducherry Government General Hospital after they were rescued off the coast of Lakshadweep during Cyclone Ockhi.

Kandanathan, Arulraj, Arumugam, Anandan and Manikandan Prabhu who ventured into the sea on November 12 in their fibre glass boat were caught in the cyclone near Lakshadweep. With the help of the Kerala government, they were brought back and admitted to the GH for complaints of gastritis and minor tissue injuries.

After meeting the fishermen at the hospital along with Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, Mr. Narayanasamy told reporters here that the government would decide the quantum of relief to them and others who were being brought back to Puducherry at a meeting of the Committee for Disaster Relief Fund on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that as soon as he had information that the five fishermen from Narambai were stranded near an island in Lakshadweep, he contacted the administrator over phone and officials of the Navy and the Coast Guard and sought their assistance in rescuing them.

Mr. Narayanasamy thanked the governments of Lakshadweep and Kerala for responding to the call for help. He said that another batch of 28 fishermen from Nallavadu who went out in three boats and stranded during the cyclone off the coast of Gujarat and Karnataka were rescued by the respective governments. All the fishermen are now on their way back to Puducherry, he added.

Manikandan Prabhu, one of the rescued fisherman, said “We ventured into the sea in a boat on November 12 and were not aware of the onset of the cyclone. We were stranded in the high seas and reached an island which is part of Lakshadweep.

“ It was a harrowing experience and the boat also suffered extensive damage. The locals took care of us for nearly a week and with the help of the Puducherry and the Lakshadweep Governments, we got back.”