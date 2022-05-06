CM calls on L-G
Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy met for about 20 minutes at the Raj Nivas on Thursday.
Mr. Rangasamy had a one-on-one meeting with the Lt. Governor. The meeting, according to a government source, was meant to discuss certain important administrative matters. The implementation of certain welfare schemes came up for discussion, the source said.
After the meeting, the Lt. Governor left for Telangana. She Is expected to return to Puducherry on Sunday or on Monday.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.