CM backs demand for recall of Bedi

Breaking a day-long fast called by various Dalit outfits against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for her “anti- Dalit stand” here on Wednesday, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said he agreed with Dalit leaders’ demand for the recall of the Lt. Governor by the Centre.

The Chief Minister, in his address to the protesters, said the fast undertaken by Dalit outfits was only the beginning of the struggle against the style of functioning of the Lt. Governor. “The voice of our protest should be heard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

In a hard-hitting speech, the Chief Minister said the Lt Governor spoke about financial prudence but in practice it was just the opposite that was happening.

Financial prudence

“I have recently signed sanctioning of additional expenditure incurred by Raj Nivas for ₹4 lakh. Those who preach financial prudence and adherence to rules should practise it first,” he said.

Justifying construction of high-mast lamps in colonies using Adi Dravidar Development Fund, he said the government’s job was to function according to the needs of Dalit community.

The Chief Minister said the Lt Governor was free to recommend probe into any irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Central Vigilance Commission but should be routed through proper channel.

Mr. Narayanasamy said Ms. Bedi was acting with the intention to get into the good books of the Prime Minister.

Accusing Ms. Bedi of interference in day to day administrative matters, he said the government was not scared of investigation by any agency.

The Congress high command had given his government the nod to oppose the anti-people policies of the Lt. Governor, he added.

Earlier in the day, several political party leaders, who addressed the protesters, severely criticised Ms. Bedi for her high-handedness in dealing with an elected government. They came down heavily on attempts by the Centre to impose its will on the people.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, ruling party legislators, leaders belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi addressed the protesters.