CM assures French community of ensuring safety and security

Delegation led by French Consul General calls on CM, raises concerns

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 07, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation led by French Consul General Lise Talbot Barre called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy to raise concerns of the French community on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has assured a delegation led by French Consul General Lise Talbot Barré that steps would be taken to address security concerns they face regarding their safety or protection of property.

The Consul General, accompanied by Chantal Samuel-David, President of the Consular Council, and Prédibane Siva, Councillor, Assembly of French Nationals Abroad, met the Chief Minister to apprise him of certain issues faced by French citizens who own property in the city.

“While land-grabbing cases have come down with stricter enforcement of the rule of law, sporadic incidents continue to cause anxiety among the French community, especially those settled in France who return to their homes every year or at longer intervals”, said Ms. Chantal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the return of many French citizens since July after almost two years of absence due to the COVID-19 disruption, there have been a rise in complaints about some of them, especially elderly persons, receiving threats or extortion demands for accessing their own houses or of tenants refusing to vacate.

“The Chief Minister’s message of support is reassuring to not only the French community in this city but to those in France who have ties to this place”, said Ms. Chantal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Besides, an estimated 3,000 French citizens in the city, there is a substantial population of residents in France having ties to Puducherry.

It is also pointed out that many French citizens remain largely unaware of the legal processes for restoring an alienated right, the delay in getting justice and are also generally wary of going to the police.

“Alongside providing basic legal literacy, we are also trying to impress upon the community, the imperative of devising means of ensuring that their property is not left in a state of neglect and of avoiding any adverse situation reaching a critical stage”, she added.

Meanwhile, a press note from the Consulate said the Chief Minister had assured the Consul General of his full support. He also reiterated the great importance he attaches to the well-being of the French community and to the peaceful coexistence, which is the specificity and the richness of the city, the note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app