CM appeals to Centre to ensure safe return of students from Ukraine

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday requested the Centre to facilitate the safe return of students studying in war-torn Ukraine from the Union Territory.

An official release here said the Chief Minister had contacted the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy to arrange for the safe return of students to the country.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Government to take appropriate steps for the students’ return journey back to their homes, the release said.

According to a senior official, there are around 10 students from Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory studying medicine in the war-torn country.