CM appeals for ₹95 crore Central grant for cancer centre in IGMCRI

November 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has urged Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant to consider sanctioning a special grant of ₹95 crore from the Central government for a cancer care centre at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI).

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Pant who called on him during a visit to the city, Mr. Rangasamy sought the grant under the special scheme of the National Health Mission with 100% funding support.

The memorandum pointed out that though as the Regional Cancer Centre, JIPMER which was catering the needs of many states, there was huge waiting list of patients diagnosed with cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government could start a dedicated cancer centre at IGMCRI if a grant was sanctioned, the memorandum which also detailed the break-up of estimated cost for the equipment and manpower (salary projection for a five year period).

The Chief Minister also sought Central assistance for plans to set up an exclusive state of art de-addiction centre and a complete palliative care facility.

Pointing out that Puduchery as a Union Teritory with Legislative assembly was earmarked for a 60:40 funding pattern on the lines for States, he sought a funding pattern of 100% or 90:10 proportions. Puducherry was implementing all national programmes and had also topped in most indicators, the memorandum said.

The memorandum sought a separate medical council given that the U.T. had 9 medical colleges including JIPMER. Funding was also sought for plans to make the State Medical College a Centre of Excellence in various departments and establishing a new Medical College at Karaikal under the scheme of opening a Medical College in each district.

The Chief Minister also appealed for l00% grant for implementing the ABPMJAY universal health coverage in the U.T. Last year, ₹14.45 crore released for ABPMJAY was fully utilised for which the UT earned accolade, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.