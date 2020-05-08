Bedi ‘misusing’ her position: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday accused Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of “misusing” her Constitutional position to tarnish the image of the Congress government.

Breaking his silence on the accusation against his government for allowing illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown period, the Chief Minister said the Lt. Governor was trying to foist cases to bring disrepute to his government.

In an audio message, Mr. Narayanasamy said when the allegation of illegal sale of liquor surfaced, he had written to the Chief Secretary directing him to initiate action against those found guilty. But the Lt. Governor referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Lt. Governor had misinformed the public that the CBI had registered a case when the central agency had only commenced a preliminary investigation into the matter, the Chief Minister said.

Medical admission probe

Recalling the CBI’s decision not to proceed with the investigation against senior officials in the medical admission issue, the Chief Minister said the agency had taken up the case at the insistence of the Lt. Governor.

The image of several senior officials had been tarnished in the process. During her tenure, she had referred around 30 complaints and written several letters to the CBI seeking probe against his government, he said.

“What is her agenda in seeking CBI probe into all issues. The agency should first investigate her. Our government’s stand is very clear that we will not protect any guilty [persons] but at the same time will protect those who are victims of foisted cases,” the Chief Minister said.

Liquor shops

A Cabinet meeting would be held on Saturday to discuss the demand for opening liquor outlets, raising tax on liquor and petroleum products, the Chief Minister added.