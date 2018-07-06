CM accuses Bedi of creating confusion on SC ruling

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the ruling given by the five-judge Constitution Bench was relevant to Puducherry.

Replying to a special mention made by A. Anbalagan (AIADMK), the Chief Minister said Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had been trying to create controversy on the issue without knowing the facts.

Mr. Anbalagan said Ms. Bedi on Thursday had posted a news clip that appeared on the portal of a television channel which suggested the ruling was not applicable to Puducherry.

Criticising Ms. Bedi for posting the message, the Chief Minister said a judgment given by the Constitution Bench was applicable to the country, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said even an eminent jurist and former Attorney-General of India had told presspersons in Delhi that a Constitution Bench judgment was applicable to all. It did not matter whether it was Puducherry or Delhi, the Chief Minister said. The message Ms. Bedi had posted on WhatsApp was a wrong interpretation of the law, he added.

Later addressing a press conference in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the Supreme Court had established the primacy of an elected government.

‘Bound by advice’

The Lieutenant Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. The ruling had established his contention that the Lieutenant Governor did not enjoy any independent powers, the Chief Minister said.

The National Capital of Delhi was governed by Article 239 AA while Puducherry was ruled as per Article 239, 239A and 240 of the Constitution.

Under the law, the Delhi government did not enjoy powers on subjects related to the police, land and public order. “Whereas, Puducherry has all the powers. The elected government has more powers than the government in Delhi,” he said.

Mr. Anbalagan said the message by Ms. Bedi had created confusion in the minds of officers and the public.

Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said there was no reference in the operative part of the judgment about non-applicability of the verdict to Puducherry.