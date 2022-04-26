Clowning that rises above gags

Uruguayan theatre group Amares Teatro perform their popular production, ‘Rio’ at Adishakti’s 40th anniversary celebrations

Uruguayan theatre group Amares Teatro perform their popular production, ‘Rio’ at Adishakti’s 40th anniversary celebrations

What is it with clowns that they stop being funny after a while; the laugh riot they instigate turning out to be just a pretext to lead on to a disturbing thought or an inspiring idea. When Uruguayan theatre group Amares Teatro performed their popular production, “Rio” at Adishakti’s 40th anniversary celebrations and the sixth edition of the “Remembering Veenapani Festival”, the act featuring clowning, acrobatics and mime would culminate in an extended standing ovation. There must have been many in the audience, who laughed, clapped or gasped through the performance by Andres Fagiolino and Betina Dominguez, who returned home putting on their thinking cap. The duo proved to be an ideal foil for one another; Andres, who is funny, whimsical, and adept at guiding the narrative while the sprightly Betina, who is formally trained in artistic gymnastics and skate, boggled the mind with her manoeuvres and fluidity of facial expressions. Rio is a tale about people struggling with an acute water crisis and a duo deputed by their town to find the cause of the severe drought. Their travel takes them far away from home but their journey to the heart of the crisis pitches them closer to their roots. The portrayal transports the audience through amusing escapades, fights and the loss of humanity and introspection into man’s relationship with natural resources. “We wanted to convey a sense of hope and optimism for mankind even in times of despair,” said Andres, the actor-director at Amares Teatro. “The take-away is that the only way forward is for us to stand for one another, to share and care”. Amares Teatro researches and generates scenic proposals based on physical theatre, energetic training and clown techniques. As part of the Amares por los Mares Project, the artistes carry out interventions in hospitals and shows and workshops in native communities. The project has led to collaborations with hospital clown groups, community theatre groups and native community organisations across Latin America, Africa and Asia. Like the modern-day clowning trail-blazer Sue Morrison for whom a clown rises above gags and speaks to contemporary society, and “gives us a larger sense of the divine in each of us”, the Amares Teatro school of theatre too believes that “for a clown, problems are game material, an obstacle becomes a springboard, a stumble is the possibility of a new game, a look opens a new world”. Also from the stable of this theatre group from Amares is “Memoria Chicha”, a solo act of Betina, which is a tribute to the memory of indigenous people, “to the history that does not live in the books but that nonetheless pulsates with force in the fields, the rivers, the stones, the markets, the kitchens, the trades, the stories, the songs and the dances”. Following a four-year tour of Latin America, the troupe has been performing in cities across India after shows in the African continent and Nepal, giving performances and conducting workshops in aspects such as physical theatre and contact improvisation. The duo has been continuously on the road for almost six years. “We have spent a large part of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. What got us through that difficult phase was the warmth and generosity of the people here”, said Andres. Perhaps, as a nod to their India sojourn, the Rio artistes unexpectedly drop in a couple of Hindi terms on stage. “Bahut acha hai”, goes Andres at one point during the show, while Betina exclaims “Lajawab”. And, the audience at Adishakti goes wild.