Closure of mills by Bedi an exercise devoid of humanism, says Ramadass

PUDUCHERRY

07 December 2020 01:06 IST

‘L-G has no ethical right to lock the firms as U.T. Act does not empower her to’

The closure order served by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Swadeshi and Bharathi Mills without public consultations and eliciting suggestions for restructuring or revamping the legacy institutions is “an abrupt and high-handed bureaucratic exercise devoid of humanism”, former MP M. Ramadass has said.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said the AFT, Swadeshi and Bharathi Mills are not merely physical production units but are the symbols of a 100-year heritage of Puducherry, built brick by brick by the sweat and labour of forebears. These mills constituted the backbone and commanding heights of the development of Puducherry during the five decades following the post-merger period.

“The L-G has no ethical right to lock these firms as neither the people nor the Union Territory Act, 1963, empowered her to do so. She should have adopted a proper and transparent procedure in the closure of these mills after exhausting all alternative options,” he said.

Fluctuating fortunes

It was true that these establishments have been experiencing fluctuating fortunes, but a competent committee should have probed the real causes of losses: inefficient management, aimless price policies, financial indiscipline, imprudent marketing practices, plundering of public property, he said.

Ideally, a committee of experts drawn from the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, should have examined the present financial and physical performance and offered a package of measures to rejuvenate or modernise them. With its report, the L-G should have approached the Ministry for a rehabilitation assistance. Instead, she relied on the report of a retired bureaucrat who concluded that it was not the duty of the government to run these mills without imbibing the philosophy of the public sector, Mr. Ramadass said.

“A tutored document based merely on the audited statements seems to have been prepared and it is a tragedy that such an inappropriate report seems to have guided the marooning of these mills,” he said.

Merger option

He suggested the merging of five textile-related mills (AFT, Swadeshi, Bharathi, Spinco in Puducherry and Jayaprakash spinning mill in Karaikal) into a Puducherry Textile Corporation. This integration will easily establish forward and backward linkages in their operations and produce large-scale economies which will facilitate least cost production of cloth. With professional management, the entity could produce cloth for exports and garment making, provide employment to 20, 000 unemployed natives of Puducherry and generate seamless profits (non tax revenue) to the government.

Mr. Ramadass urged the Lt. Governor to revive at least the existing mills in spite of the fact that her office had not brought even a single new industry or created employment in a four-and-a-half-year tenure.

“It is easy to close such towering structure but impossible to create by any government in the future. The L-G’s power is required not to end but to mend the ways of these mills,” he said.