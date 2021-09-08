Closure notice issued to 3 industries

PUDUCHERRY

08 September 2021 00:10 IST

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee has issued closure orders to Sunshine Polymers, Sasri Enterprises and Krithigha Poly Tech for manufacturing banned plastic items.

The industrial units were functioning in Nettapakkam commune panchayat. Inspection of the units found that they did not have valid air and water consent, and were involved in the manufacture of banned plastic items.

