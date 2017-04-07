‘Close liquor shops along highways’

Workers of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Excise Department here demanding the government to shut down all liquor shops located on national and State highways in the Union Territory.
Leading the demonstration, K. Dhanraj, convenor of the Puducherry unit of the PMK, said that a number of liquor shops on the arterial East Coast Road continued to function in flagrant violation of the Supreme Court order.
The party workers raised slogans against the Excise Department and said that the government had been attempting to denotify the ECR.
‘Enforce prohibition’
The PMK urged the Government to close down liquor shops near educational institutions and places of worship and implement total prohibition in a phased manner.
Mr. Dhanraj handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Excise in support of their demands.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor