‘Close liquor shops along highways’

Workers of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the Excise Department here demanding the government to shut down all liquor shops located on national and State highways in the Union Territory.

Leading the demonstration, K. Dhanraj, convenor of the Puducherry unit of the PMK, said that a number of liquor shops on the arterial East Coast Road continued to function in flagrant violation of the Supreme Court order.

The party workers raised slogans against the Excise Department and said that the government had been attempting to denotify the ECR.

‘Enforce prohibition’

The PMK urged the Government to close down liquor shops near educational institutions and places of worship and implement total prohibition in a phased manner.

Mr. Dhanraj handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Excise in support of their demands.