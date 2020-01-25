Clip of MLA ‘abusing’ worker goes viral

A video of Rishivandiyam DMK MLA K. Karthikeiyan using foul language against a worker engaged in road-laying work at Kallakurichi has gone viral.
Sources said the government had sanctioned work for improvement of the Thiyagadurgam-Adari Road in Kallakurichi Assembly segment recently. In the clip, Mr. Karthikeiyan, who is travelling in a sports utility vehicle, expressed his displeasure at a worker attached to the private firm engaged in the roadwork. After asking the worker to leave the site immediately, the MLA is heard hurling abuses at him.
Soon after the video went viral, Mr. Karthikeiyan claimed that the voice in the video had been doctored. The MLA said the road led to his village. The construction firm had been using substandard gravel in the work.
Mr. Karthikeyan said he had only asked the workers not to work at night and dismissed allegations of foul language.
