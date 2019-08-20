Cleft India Parent Association starts chapter in Puducherry

The Cleft India Parent Association (CIPA) has started a chapter in the city to function as an inter-parental support group for parents of children with this congenital disorder.

An introductory programme for CIPA was conducted on Sunday in connection with the launch at the Department of Plastic Surgery at Jipmer which is running the Jipmer Smile Train Cleft Project (JSTCP) for the last five years. The project provides for the free treatment of needy children with cleft lip and palate.

Support programme

A cleft lip and palate parent and caregiver support programme was also held for the benefit of parents and caregivers of children with cleft lip and palate, nurses and healthcare workers.

Inaugurating the programme, A.S. Badhe, Medical superintendent, Jipmer, said interparental association among parents is the next level of care where they can inform, counsel and guide each other.

Karoon Agrawal, Puneet Batra, patrons of CIPA, Ravi Kumar Chittoria, Registrar (academic), D. P. Mohapatra (project director, JSTCP) also participated. Parent-members of CIPA from New Delhi highlighted the activities of CIPA and encouraged participants to share their experiences in cleft care to newer parents who might be distressed. For more information on JSTCP contact [email protected]