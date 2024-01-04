Clearing of trees for Auroville Crown Road project resumes amid protests by a section of residents

January 04, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated January 05, 2024 06:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The resumption of tree felling for the Crown Road project, a core component of the master plan that envisions Auroville as a City for the Future, has triggered another round of protests by a section of residents who allege that the process is being undertaken in an “arbitrary and unsafe manner”.

However, a spokesperson for the Auroville Foundation dismissed the charges as unfounded, saying that the entire operation was being carried out under supervision of designated teams, in compliance with law, and with reverence to the master plan.

The clearing of trees for the city plan, since the first moves were initiated by the Auroville Foundation in December 2021, has been chequered by residents’ protests, an interim stay by the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal, and subsequently a 2022 order that placed a set of conditions on Auroville undertaking the city plan.

Recently, the Auroville Foundation obtained a stay in the Supreme Court on the NGT order, paving the way for resuming tree clearance activities, even as seemingly irreconcilable differences persist among a section of residents over the manner of executing the master plan and aspects of governance. As the stay on Auroville’s development caused by the NGT verdict has been lifted, there is no bar on implementing development of projects as per the Auroville Master Plan, the Foundation said.

On Thursday, after tree clearing was carried out in core areas such as the Center Field and Solar Kitchen, the “Working Committee of the Residents’ Assembly” has sought a halt to, and a reconsideration of, the tree cutting operations along the existing built portions of the Crown Road.

In e-mails to the Chairman and members of the Governing Board and the Chairperson and members of the International Advisory Council, the seven-member Wcom---which was declared elected at the culmination of a Residents’ Assembly Decision (RAD) process in 2022, but has not been recognised by the Foundation---stated that it was difficult to grasp the rationale of this decision since the road is already constructed and in use since 2009.

“The service trees were planted in the year 2002 by Aurofuture, the planning office of Roger Anger, the chief architect of Auroville, with funding from the European Commission and in accordance with the indications in the Master Plan. The plantation and the alignment were decided in anticipation of the construction of the Crown Road so that it could already be shaded with avenue trees at the time of its construction”, the mail said.

In response to a question, a Foundation official said that by no stretch could it be claimed that the interim stay was being used as a carte blanche to indiscriminately bring down trees. “On the contrary, the operation is being undertaken based on a proper CPWD survey, thorough mapping and clear markings for facilitating the Crown right-of-way”.

According to the Foundation spokesperson, the objectors were ignoring proportion and perspective as hardly 0.16 % of the total number of trees in the township would be affected---for which compensatory forestry was ongoing---and when the city plan itself had clearly marked green belts and corridors.

The spokesperson said it was a cynical weaponisation of environmental concerns for the opponents to raise a hue and cry over the tree clearing for the Crown, when the same spearheads of agitation, had tacitly allowed razing of Auroville lands “for private pursuits or creating exclusive retreats” without any due process.

Only trees that were planted in the right of way, either for timber or by residents as a means of obstructing city development, are the only ones being cut, the Foundation reiterated.

