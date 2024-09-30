GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cleanliness drive clears 400 kg of solid waste

Published - September 30, 2024 11:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Over 200 volunteers participated in the clean-up drive at Kalapet beach.

Around 400 kg of trash, with approximately 20%-30% consisting of plastics, were sorted and disposed of at a drive to mark International Coastal Clean-up Day by Pondicherry University, Oulgaret Municipality, and the Association for Promoting Sustainability in Campuses and Communities.

Over 200 community members, and officers participated in the coastal clean-up effort in the vicinity of Kalapet beach.

The initiative was held as part of the flagship “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar” initiative of the National Centre for Coastal Research, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and aimed to raise awareness about marine pollution, conserving coastal areas, and promoting cleanliness and sustainable practices to protect oceans and preserve marine ecosystems, a press note said. The event also complements the international theme ‘Sea the Change’ and the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva initiative.

Following a pledge administered by Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor K. Tharanikkarasu, a rally was taken out to Kalapet Beach. It was led by Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality A. Sureshraj alongside Registrar of the University Rajneesh Bhutani. 

Prof. Tharanikkarasu underscored the importance of protecting fragile marine ecosystems and the harmful effects of fibre-reinforced plastic. 

In his address, Mr. Sureshraj highlighted the harmful impacts of beach littering and uncontrolled coastal pollution and noted the significance of this initiative for promoting eco-friendly practices.

M. Nandhivarman from Pondicherry University highlighted the threats that disintegrating plastics such as PET bottles, fishing nets, ropes, and various banned single-use plastics, pose to marine wildlife. He advocated for regular clean-up initiatives to promote environmental awareness among the students and the public.

S. Sudalai representing the University shared details of the waste collected and safely discarded by the team of volunteers.

