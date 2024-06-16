Clean-up drive aims to make Kalapet beach trash-free

Pondicherry University and Oulgaret Municipality partnered with a host of stakeholders, citizens, and students to organise a clean-up drive on Kalapet Beach, highlighting the importance of community action in pollution control and conservation of ocean resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press note, about 250 kg of trash from across a span of 1000 metres along the beach was collected in the clean-up.

The event was organised with regard to World Oceans Day observed annually on June 8. This year’s theme was ‘Awaken New Depths’. The United Nations had called for transformative partnerships among policy-makers, local authorities, universities, indigenous leaders, scientists, the private sector, NGOs, and the youth to highlight the urgent need for ocean conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clean-up on the beach was supported by stakeholders such as the United Nations Ecosystem Restoration focal points unit, the Association for Promoting Sustainability in Campuses and Communities, and Bisleri International, Pondicherry University said.

The cleanliness drive was led by Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes, Director, Culture & Cultural Relations of Pondicherry University, and A. Sureshraj, Commissioner, Oulgaret Municipality.

Preserving for posterity

Mr. Sureshraj emphasised the importance of protecting and sustaining the ocean ecosystem for future generations, noting that public participation across sectors is crucial. The collaborative effort represents a unified stand against pollution and a shared vision for a cleaner, greener future by reducing beach trash, he said.

Mr. Clement pointed out that waste infiltration into the ocean through rivers, air, and soil was severely impairing marine ecosystems, and stressed that the direct involvement of students and the community raises awareness of the ocean’s importance.

M. Nandhivarman, N. Vijayakumar, R. Vishnu Vardhan, and others from Pondicherry University, along with officers from Oulgaret Municipality participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.