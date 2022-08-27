Clean coast, safe sea campaign launched in Puducherry

Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav participates in the coastal clean up programme, in Puducherry, on August 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav, who was on a short visit to Puducherry on August 27 called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and participated in ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea, ‘ campaign events on the Beach Promenade.

After participating in various programmes as part of the campaign along with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Speaker R. Selvam, Mr. Yadav met Mr. Rangasamy at the Assembly. Chief Minister’s Office termed the meeting as a courtesy call, which lasted for about ten minutes.

Participating in the campaign, Mr. Yadav said events were being held in 50 beaches across the country to create awareness on the need to protect the marine ecosystem. “Plastic is becoming a threat to the marine ecosystem. It is deeply disturbing to see the rate at which we are polluting the coastal ecology. It is our collective responsibility to protect ocean resources and beaches, “ the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign is a 75-day citizen centric initiative aimed at improving coastal and ocean health through community participation. The programme was launched on July 5 and would culminate on September 17. The Minister distributed prizes for winners of the competition organised by the State Training Centre, Directorate of School Education, for students of Class 1 to 12 under five categories on the theme ‘Clean Coast, Safe Sea. The Lt. Governor administered a pledge aimed to protecting the beaches and sea.‘

He flagged off a walkathon and cycle rally by school students on the Beach Promenade. The Minister interacted with NSS, NCC, Bharat Scouts and students and also took part in the cleaning programme. Before this, Mr. Yadav in the early morning hours inspected the infrastructure and maintenance of Blue Flag certified Eden Beach near Veerampattinam.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy , Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Richa Sharma, Collector E. Vallavan and Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment R. Smitha participated in the programmes The programme was jointly organised by Union Ministry of Environment and Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Government of Puducherry.