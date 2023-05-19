Class XI examination results announced in U.T.

May 19, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Out of the 14, 255 students who have appeared for Class XI examinations from government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, a total of 12, 428 students cleared the exam. The two regions together have recorded a pass percentage of 87. 18 in the examination held in March/April, the results of which were declared on Friday.

While the pass percentage in private schools put together was 96. 18, the government schools registered a percent of 75.73. The pass percentage in Puducherry region was 88.29 and Karaikal was 81.18.