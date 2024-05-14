Class 11 State board exam results | Puducherry, Karaikal regions record 97.75 % pass rate

The Puducherry and Karaikal regions have registered a pass percentage of 97.75 % in the class 11 examinations held in March this year. This year’s board exams for plus one, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, were held only for aided and private schools, as government schools have migrated to the CBSE syllabus.

Out of the 7,610 students who appeared for the examinations from government aided and private schools in both regions, a total of 7, 439 students cleared the examinations. Of the total, 3909 were boys and 3,701 were girls. The pass percentage among girl students was 99.08 and among boys, it was 96.50, a press release from the Directorate of School Education said.

As many as 53 schools in both the regions secured 100 % results, of which 44 are functioning in the Puducherry region.

The Directorate also said that government schools have started issuing application forms for class 11 admissions. The filled-in application forms should be submitted by May 22, said an official.

