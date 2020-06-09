Class 10 board exams cancelled in Puducherry too

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to cancel class 10 examinations will be binding on students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions too.

“Since we follow the Tamil Nadu board, the administration has decided to cancel the exams and promote students based on semester marks and attendance,” Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said in an audio message.

Accordingly, as many as 16,709 students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would be promoted, he added.