Class 10 board exam results announced in Puducherry, 89.12 % students pass

May 19, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry and Karaikal regions have registered a pass percentage of 89.12 %, which is 3.8 percentage points lower compared to last year, in the Class 10 examinations held in April this year, the results of which were declared on Friday.

While the overall pass percentage was 89.12, the pass percentage of government schools was was 78.92%, lower than the 85.01% in 2022.

Announcing the results, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said as many as 15, 415 students from private and government appeared for the board examinations from both the regions. Of these, 7,797 were boys and 7,618 were girls. Of the 13, 738 who passed the exams, 7,038 were girls and 6,700 were boys, the Chief Minister said. Private schools registered a pass percentage of 95.61 and government schools, 78. 92.

A region-wise analysis of the results show that students from Puducherry secured a pass percentage of 91.05. The pass percentage of private schools here was 96.42 and of government schools, 81.83. In the Karaikal region, the overall pass percentage was only 79.43. While private schools registered 90.56 %, government schools recorded only a 68.06 % pass percentage.

As many as 91 schools in both the regions secured 100 % results. Of these 84 are in Puducherry and 7 in Karaikal.

With regard to 100% results in government schools, only 7 schools from the Puducherry region attained this, and no government school from the enclave of Karaikal achieved 100% results. While 61 students from government and private schools secured a centum in mathematics, 49 and 19 students got centums in science and social science respectively, the results showed.

Committee to analyse performance of government school students

When asked about the comparatively poor results this year, the Chief Minister said the Education Department would do an analysis of the performance of students in government schools.

“There could be several reasons, including the decision to declare ‘all pass’ for students of classes 1 to 9 during the pandemic. However, the government will do a detailed study and take measures to improve the academic performance of students,” he said

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said a committee would be constituted to find out the real reasons for the poor performance of government schools in the board examination. He said even the pass percentage registered by private schools was lower by 1% this year compared to the last academic year.

The Minister further added that the number of government schools that have got permission from Centre to introduce CBSE syllabus has gone up to 116. “’The training programme for heads of institutions and teachers, before introducing the CBSE syllabus is on going. The syllabus has introduced to equip the government school students to prepare for qualifying examinations for higher studies, including NEET,” he added.

