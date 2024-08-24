Clamour grows for legislation to obtain 50% of MBBS seats in private medical colleges in Puducherry

With no clarity so far on the number of MBBS seats that private medical colleges have agreed to provide under the government quota for admissions this academic year, the clamour to bring in a legislation making it mandatory for private managements to part with 50% of MBBS seats under the quota is growing in Puducherry.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy held talks with managements of the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital and Research Centre and Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College to decide on the number of MBBS seats the colleges would offer under the government quota.

The three colleges together have around 650 seats. Last academic year, they shared 239 seats for admission under the government quota, an official said.

‘Additional seat’

“In the [Chief Minister’s] meeting, they [the managements] agreed to give one additional seat this year. This means, we will be having 240 seats under government quota for admission this year,” an official, who attended the meeting, told The Hindu.

More than five days after the meeting, the government is yet to officially declare the seats that the three colleges agreed to provide.

After the meeting, Independent legislator Nehru, alias Kuppusamy, and representatives of social organisations met the Chief Minister and urged him to obtain more than 50% of the seats under the government quota.

They expressed strong disapproval on the quantum of seats that private managements provide under the quota.

The AIADMK had also submitted a representation to the Chief Minister, and passed a resolution at its office-bearers’ meeting two days ago, demanding 50% of seats under the government quota.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said instead of holding talks with the private managements every year, the government should introduce a legislation making it mandatory for the institutions to provide 50% of the seats. Many State governments have passed a legislation on the subject, he said.

Pondicherry State Student and Parents Welfare Association president V. Bala has submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor and Mr. Rangasamy, raising the same demand.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are getting up to 65% of the seats under government quota. The Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister should ensure that the interests of Puducherry’s students are protected, the memorandum said.